Kokomo man found guilty of 2020 murder

Kokomo Police Department
Kokomo police arrested William Austin Mealer, 26, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mealer is accused of killing Dennis J. Vincent, 43.
Posted at 11:30 PM, Oct 22, 2021
KOKOMO — A Kokomo man has been found guilty of a March 2020 murder.

William Austin Mealer, 27, was accused of killing Dennis J. Vincent, 43, also of Kokomo.

Vincent was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of N. Purdum Street in Kokomo. At the time, police said Mealer was arrested without incident in Logansport, and he was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Mealer's sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 18, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in Howard County.

