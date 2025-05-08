Kokomo man found not guilty in murder of Karena McClerkin, 9 years after disappearance

KOKOMO— The man accused of murdering Karena McClerkin, who was just 18 years old when she was reported missing in October 2016, has been found not guilty.

A jury found Flint Farmer, 57, of Kokomo, not guilty of murder and voluntary manslaughter on May 8.

In 2022, human remains found in a rural area of Miami County were confirmed through DNA analysis to belong to McClerkin. Her family had endured nearly six years of uncertainty since her disappearance.

The Kokomo Police Department arrested Farmer on July 18, 2022, charging him with one count of murder.

The police indicated that they had received new information about McClerkin's disappearance in the fall of 2021, leading to Farmer's arrest.

Karena is a sister, an aunt, a daughter, and a granddaughter. Her three-year-old niece is named after her. At the time of Flint's arrest, her family said it was a step towards healing.

