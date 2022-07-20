KOKOMO — Kokomo police said they found skeletal remains Tuesday night in a rural part of Miami County while investigating the 2016 disappearance of Karena McClerkin and one day after a person was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Kokomo Police Department Chief Doug Stout said investigators received additional information in the fall of 2021 about her disappearance and began to create a plan to continue to investigate with Indiana State Police.

On Tuesday, Stout said investigators located skeletal remains in a rural area of Miami County while continuing to investigate the case. The remains have been sent to Fort Wayne and McClerkin's mother was notified, Stout said.

On Monday, Flint Farmer, 57, was arrested and charged with one count of murder, Stout said. Additional arrests are anticipated, Stout said.

Stout asked the public to refrain from posting information about the case on social media. He said previous posts on social media have hindered parts of the investigation.

WRTV spoke with her family on Tuesday before the press conference.

AfterFarmer was arrested, McClerk's family says this begins a new chapter of pain and healing.

"It was real. She was never coming home," James McClerkin, her father, said. "I'm supposed to be grateful that we are getting somewhere this case. An arrest has been made, but she was still robbed of her own time."

In the time his daughter has been gone, James has been on a journey to try and find himself, figuring out who he is after losing a child.

"It's easier to cope with life if you talk. I've found it," James said. "I kind of went underground after while. At the beginning of the year, I started to take my life back, do the parenting I'm supposed to do, be the man I was before all this happened."

For almost six years, the McClerkins tirelessly worked to bring Karena home, pleading with the community for answers. Gerry McClerkin, the grandmother, is one of the loudest voices.

"My heart's gone. It's gone," Gerry said. S

he's kept pictures of her granddaughter on her dashboard. This week's arrest won't change that.

"It's going to stay until she's put to rest and it might stay a little bit longer after that," she said. "She'll never know her little brother. She's got a niece she'll never know and she's named after her."

As this family prepares for potentially more news from police, the family hopes someone out there will come forward to help them bring Karena home.

"Just tell us where so we can go find her. If you know something, say something. Don't tell no lies," she said. "We want facts. We need facts."