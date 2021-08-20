Kokomo woman wanted by police for death of her 10-month-old son arrested

KOKOMO — A Kokomo woman who was being sought for the death of her 10-month-old son in April has been arrested, according to police.

Nicole Groleau, 30, was taken to the Howard County Jail on Friday morning after she surrendered herself at the Kokomo Police Department, Cpt. Scott Puree stated in a news release.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Nicole in July for the death of her son, Ace Groleau.

The 30-year-old is being charged with a level two felony of battery with death to a person under 14 years old and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old, which are level five felonies.

Ace died on April 25 after being found unconscious and unresponsive in a home in the 1600 block of Rue Royale North.

The Howard County Coroner's Office ruled the 10-month-old's death as a homicide.

Nicole is being held on a cash bond of $100,000.