Lafayette man charged after man found unconscious in Flora dies

FLORA — A 22-year-old man from Lafayette is facing charges after another man was found unconscious and later died, according to police.

Willie Lee Smith Jr., 55, was found unconscious on Wednesday on East Clem Street in Flora, according to the Flora Police Department. He was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he died on Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Tyrone Leftridge, 22, according to police. He was formally charged by prosecutors with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

Smith's cause of death is pending, according to police. Additional charges are "likely" pending the results of an autopsy by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.

