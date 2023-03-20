Lafayette man sentenced to 78 years for killing woman in Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE — The man who shot and killed a woman outside of a Lafayette Walmart in September 2022 has been sentenced to 78 years in prison.

Anthony Perez pleaded guilty to killing 33-year-old Casey Marie Lewis.

According to court documents, Perez and Lewis had been in a relationship.

Perez and Lewis were shopping at Walmart when they began arguing about money issues. When they returned to the van, Perez pulled out a gun in an attempt to intimidate Lewis, according to court documents.

To show how serious he was, he claimed that he shot twice. One of the shots struck Lewis in the back, according to court documents.

In the days following the shooting, Perez fled to Arkansas. He was apprehended in Little Rock, Arkansas.