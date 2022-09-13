Man claims he accidentally shot woman in Lafayette Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE — The man charged with murder, stemming from a shooting that left a woman dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lafayette says the shooting was accidental, according to court documents.

Anthony J. Perez is charged with murder, attempted kidnapping, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and other charges.

Perez was caught in Little Rock, Arkansas last week after a manhunt in which he was charged with escape.

According to court documents, Perez and 33-year-old Casey Marie Lewis, had been in a relationship. Lewis was the person found dead in the Walmart parking lot.

Perez and Lewis were shopping at Walmart when they began arguing about money issues. When they returned to the van, Perez pulled out a gun in an attempt to intimidate Lewis.

To show how serious he was, he claimed that he shot twice. One of the shots struck Lewis in the back, according to court documents.

He then stated that he left the gun in the van and ran away.