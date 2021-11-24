Lebanon school bus driver removed from duty after OWI arrest

LEBANON — A Lebanon Community School Corp. bus driver was arrested Monday for operating a school while intoxicated, according to police.

No kids were on the school bus when a Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officer arrested the driver by summons for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication, WMPD Capt. John Jurkash said in an email. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

Jen Todderud, director of communications for the school corp., told WRTV in a statement the driver had completed one route before the traffic stop. Once administrators were notified of the traffic stop, a replacement driver was dispatched to continue service.

Todderud said while formal charges haven't been filed, the driver has been removed from duty.

Police are waiting for the results of a chemical test to determine the substances, Jurkash said.

"The safety of our students remains our top priority," Todderud said.