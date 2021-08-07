Watch
Life without parole sought for Fort Wayne man charged with killing 4

Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 17:31:30-04

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking life without parole for a man charged in the killing of a woman and her three children.

Twenty-one-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron of Fort Wayne appeared Friday in Allen Superior Court as prosecutors requested the life sentence. He faces four counts of murder.

MORE: Fort Wayne quadruple homicide suspect escaped Tippecanoe County Community Corrections in April

The bodies of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent; her sons, 5-year-old Carter and 3-year-old Ashton; and 2-year-old daughter Aubree were found June 2 in a Fort Wayne home.

The coroner has said all four died of stab wounds, and the mother also was strangled.

Hancz-Barron was arrested hours later at an apartment complex in Lafayette.

