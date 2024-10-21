Loved ones searching for answers after man was struck by vehicle, killed in bar parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family and friends are searching for answers after police say a man was intentionally run over outside of a west side bar over the weekend.

“He is a brother, he is a friend, he is a son, he is a cousin, and he is an uncle. A lot of people’s lives are changed by this,” Keirsten Puckett said.

Puckett said she considered Perry Banks to be family, having known him for more than a decade.

“He was selfless, he would give you the shirt of his back,” Puckett said.

Police say a man was involved in an altercation at the Checkered Flag Tavern, located at 5725 W Morris St. Investigators say the suspect was asked to leave the bar, got into an SUV and drove into a crowd gathered in the parking lot, and drove away.

Officers call it a homicide, but they do not believe Banks was the intended target.

“I want to speak out to all of the city: people are getting killed for no reason, people are taking the law into their own hands, stop, it’s not worth it,” Puckett told WRTV.

Banks' death is one of three homicides that occurred over the weekend.

“I believe that it's more of a cultural and a societal problem that we are having, that people are no longer able to resolve conflicts in non-violent ways,” Rev. Charles Harrison, Senior Pastor of the Barnes United Methodist Church, said.

Rev. Harrison is calling on the city to hold each other accountable before a violent act occurs.

“I need to able to help my friend not lose control before it leads to violence,” Rev. Harrison said.

Puckett and Banks' family just want the person responsible to come forward.

“Perry always said he was blessed, and he got his life taken too soon. We just want everyone to think about what you do before you do it,” Puckett said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michal Dinnsen at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Michal.Dinnsen@indy.gov.

Banks' family is raising money for his funeral expenses.