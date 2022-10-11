Machete-wielding man shot dead by police officer in Clarksville Walmart

CLARKSVILLE — A man was shot to death by a police officer late Monday inside a southern Indiana Walmart after he charged at the officer while armed with a machete, officials say.

Indiana State Police say that Daniel F. Scott, 30, of Corydon brandished the weapon and started running toward the Clarksville officer when approached, prompting the officer to fatally shoot Scott with his department-issued weapon.

It all started about 11:15 p.m. when employees at a Walmart at 1351 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville called 911 to report a suspicious person, later identified as Scott, walking around the building. The store had closed to the public 15 minutes earlier and Scott was refusing employee's requests to leave, according to ISP.

Around that time, three Clarksville officers were nearby working on a separate, unrelated investigation and stopped at the store after they were notified of the situation. Once inside, officers saw Scott walking around and approached him, at which point he charged toward an officer while armed with the machete.

The officer then fired his gun, hitting Scott. Officers provided medical aid until Scott was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Scott had severe lacerations on the side of his neck which were later determined to be possibly self-inflicted.

An investigation found that Scott may have taken a razor and the machete from inside the store before he was asked to leave.

Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure in Indiana when a police officer is involved in a shooting.

The agency has not released additional details, including the name of the officer who fired his weapon.