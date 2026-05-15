Madison County prosecutors decline charges in Anderson double killing

ANDERSON, Ind. — Madison County prosecutors will not file murder charges against a man initially arrested in connection with the deaths of a father and son at an Anderson home.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office announced it would not pursue murder charges against John Christopher Worley, 41.

Prosecutors said there is credible evidence supporting a claim of self-defense.

"Based upon the evidence currently available evidence, there is credible evidence supporting a claim of self-defense," prosecutors said in a statement.

Under Indiana law, once self-defense is claimed, the state must disprove that defense beyond a reasonable doubt.

"At this time, the State does not possess sufficient admissible evidence to rebut the claim of self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt," the prosecutor's office said.

Worley was initially arrested after Madison County Sheriff's Department deputies found Koty Riall, 37, and his father Rodney Riall, 58, dead at a home on County Road North 200 West late Saturday night.

Deputies were called to the home around 11:40 p.m. after a witness reported a physical dispute between the men.

Koty Riall was found dead in a detached garage with multiple wounds from a sharp-edged object, according to police.

Rodney Riall's body was found between the home and garage. He had been shot multiple times, deputies said.

Worley was taken into custody at the scene and initially charged with two counts of murder.

The prosecutor's office said the decision is based solely on evidence currently available. The case could be reviewed again if additional evidence becomes available.