Man accused in Indianapolis Super 8 hotel shooting charged with murder

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified in the headline the name of the hotel where the shooting took place. The headline has been updated with the correct name.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested and charged with murder a week after a deadly shooting at a northeast-side hotel, police said.

Cassidy Charleston, 25, is accused of killing 27-year-old Cody Campbell on March 15 at the Super 8 hotel in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Several people were in the hotel room at the time of the shooting, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said. No other injuries were reported.

Charleston is also charged with carrying a handgun without a license. His pretrial conference is scheduled for May 14, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

