Man accused in November shooting arrested at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Sunday at Indianapolis International Airport for his alleged role in the death of a man found shot on the city’s west side in November.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, U.S. Air Marshals and Indianapolis Airport Police detained the 23-year-old man after he departed a plane.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges against the man. WRTV does not identify suspects until they are charged.

The man is accused of killing 42-year-old Jeffrey Herald on Nov. 27 in the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call IMPD Det. Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or email him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

PREVIOUS | Man shot and killed at apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side