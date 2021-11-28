Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man shot and killed at apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Indy crime scene lights
Posted at 4:48 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 16:48:02-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound around 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a press release. He died at the scene.

His identity hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or by email at eric.amos@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

2021 Marion County Homicide Map


These are the people we've lost to violence in 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here to donate!