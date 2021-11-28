Man shot and killed at apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound around 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a press release. He died at the scene.

His identity hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or by email at eric.amos@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

