Man accused of killing Southport student charged with murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a Southport High School student last week at a south-side gas station.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced the charge Friday against Tyrese Roberts.

Roberts is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Jack Sumner Jr. during an argument Nov. 1 at the Speedway gas station in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue.

A probable cause affidavit said Roberts had “a beef and hard feelings” with Sumner Jr. because his girlfriend used to date Sumner Jr. The two had an argument before shots were fired, according to court documents.

An initial hearing for Roberts is scheduled to take place Monday in Marion Superior Court 30.

