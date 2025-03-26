Watch Now
Man accused of shooting at Sikh Satsang now faces arson charges for intentionally setting his house on fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting a man at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in February has now been arrested for allegedly burning down his home to collect insurance money.

On April 22, 2025, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched at 11:16 p.m. to a residence fire in the 5700 block of Tart Boulevard.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire through the roof and brought the blaze under control in 50 minutes. 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh was the owner of the house.

According to IFD, the cause of the fire was incendiary. Investigators determined that Singh intentionally set the fire to collect insurance money. The loss on the home was valued at $430,000.

Singh was arrested in Ohio and transported back to Indianapolis for charges stemming from a shooting that occurred at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis on February 16, 2025.

Singh allegedly shot a man in the restroom of the temple just before 1 p.m., police say.

He faces the following charges:

  • Battery by means of a deadly weapon
  • Pointing a firearm at another
  • Battery resulting in bodily injury
  • Arson with intent to defraud
  • Arson damage by fire
