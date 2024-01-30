Man accused of shooting officer gets attorney despite his objection

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting an IMPD officer in the neck two years ago will have an attorney despite his strong objections in court Tuesday.

Mylik Hill is accused of attempted murder and other crimes in the February 2022 shooting that wounded Officer Thomas Mangan.

During a hearing Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Angela Davis ruled that Hill is incapable of acting as his own lawyer after Hill's wife told the court that the defendant suffers from schizophrenia.

"He has not been taking any medicine," Terrie Hill testified. "He was self-medicating when he was on the streets."

She testified that in a recent phone call from the jail Mylik admitted to her that he has been hearing voices.

"You act like a child. You're acting like a child right now," Terrie Hill said, staring down Mylik Hill from the witness stand. "Children do not represent themselves."

Mylik Hill told the judge he wants to represent himself because he doesn't trust lawyers.

"I'm not depending on nothing but myself to defend myself," Hill said.

Judge Davis appointed a public defender to the case before concluding the hearing. Mylik Hill continued to object.

Hill's trial is set to begin on Feb. 13. He faces charges of attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Prosecutors say Hill was running from officers in Fountain Square when he shot Mangan in the neck on Feb. 27, 2022. A second officer returned fire, striking Hill multiple times. Police captured Hill in the 900 block of Dawson Street.

Mangan was seriously injured. Family members have said it still isn't clear whether Mangan would be able to speak, breathe or swallow normally again. He was not in the courtroom Tuesday.

