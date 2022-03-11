Wounded IMPD officer Thomas Mangan to be released from hospital Friday, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The city police officer who was hospitalized after he was shot while on duty in late February will be released Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced.

Thomas Mangan, an IMPD officer of one year, was seriously injured Feb. 27 after being shot, police allege, by 31-year-old Mylik Hill.

Mangan was responding to a report of a crash in Fountain Square when gunfire was exchanged and both he and Hill were wounded. Police said Mangan suffered damage to his Adam's apple and voice box.

Family members have said it wasn't clear whether Mangan would be able to speak, breathe or swallow normally again.

IMPD said it had received hundreds of get-well cards for Mangan from members of the community.

Hill had been released on bond on a felony charge in January — even though he was on probation — because of a misspelling of his first name, according to a spokesperson for the courts.

Hill had served eight years in prison over a 2011 conviction of multiple charges including robbery, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. But the Department of Correction had Hill's first name misspelled as Mylak on records from that conviction.

Although he was released in 2018, Hill is still on parole for that 2011 conviction through 2025, according to online DOC records.

Hill was charged with attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in connection with the February shooting.