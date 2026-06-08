Man arrested, accused of fatal hit-and-run of 6-year-old boy in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WRTV) — A 22-year-old Cumberland man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old boy, police say.

Jari Spencer died at a hospital after being hit around 2:35 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Washington Street and German Church Road in the town that straddles the border of Hancock and Marion counties.

Cumberland Police Department Capt. Mark Waggoner said Tyler Johnson, 22, was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine what charges to file, if any.

Waggoner said investigators used license-plate readers and video from the area of the crash, which was near the police station, to find the 2004 Chevrolet Aveo involved in the crash. The car had been sold two weeks earlier, and the previous owner helped investigators find the current owner.

Police found Johnson driving the car Monday on Cumberland Road near 21st Street prior to his arrest.

Police say Spencer, who had been diagnosed with autism, had walked away from home unnoticed before the car hit him.

Cumberland is a town of 8,000 residents.