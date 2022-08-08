Man arrested after shooting woman to death in White County, sheriff's office says

WHITE COUNTY— A woman died after she was shot late Sunday in White County, and the person believed to be responsible was taken into police custody, officials say.

Cayla Moore, 30, of Rockville, was found wounded as White County Sheriff's deputies and Monticello police responded about 7:27 p.m. to a shooting, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Police did not specify where the shooting occurred.

Moore was later transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. WRTV is withholding his name pending formal charges.

"Sheriff Bill Brooks wants to reassure the White County community that we do not believe any further suspects remain at large," the sheriff's office said in a statement.