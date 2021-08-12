Man arrested, charged with murder in 2017 homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the February 2017 death of a woman whose body was found in the White River.

The death of Jenny Boltinghouse, 30, was ruled a homicide by the coroner after an autopsy showed Boltinghouse had been shot in the head three times and once in the arm.

According to a court document, a woman told police on July 25, 2019 that Riki Eaton told her three times that he killed Boltinghouse. On May 17, 2021, another person told police Eaton killed Boltinghouse by shooting her in the head and putting her in the river.

“I asked [the person] why she did not come forward with this information previously, she told me she is and has been very afraid of Riki, but she was tired of carrying the weight of the information and after the last incident where Riki assaulted her she finally decided to talk the police,” the document said.

On August 9, 2021, Eaton denied to police he knew anything about the murder of Jenny Boltinghouse and had not seen Jenny for a couple weeks prior to her death.

Eaton faces one count of murder, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

