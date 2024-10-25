Man arrested for intentionally striking, killing victim in west side bar parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for murder nearly one week after intentionally running another man over outside of a bar on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the Checkered Flag Tavern, located at 5725 W Morris St., on reports of a person struck by a vehicle at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, identified as Perry Banks, in the parking lot of the bar with trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Provided by family

IMPD says the man who struck him was involved in an altercation at the bar. He was asked to leave before he got into his vehicle and drove into a crowd of people in the parking lot, striking Banks.

The suspect fled the scene.

Officers call it a homicide, but they do not believe Banks was the intended target.

Nearly a week after the incident, police arrested a 33-year-old male for his role in the incident. He is facing murder charges.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.