Man arrested for shots fired at MLK Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement of a shots fired incident at MLK park in May.

Xavier White is facing several charges in relation to the incident that occurred on May 31, when a drive-by shooting at MLK park lead to over 44 shell casings being recovered by police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began investigating the incident after a neighbor near the park reported that their home was struck by gunfire multiple times causing $5,000 in damage.

The neighbor told police that he saw a gray Chrysler park in front of his home and four black males get out of it and walk to the basketball court. Later, the neighbor saw a black Dodge Challenger pull up to the park with two black males, court docs say.

The neighbor told police he saw the men in the Dodge Challenger exchange words with one of the men on the court. The neighbor told police he then heard gunfire, approximately 20 shots before the Dodge Challenger pulled off.

The neighbor provided video of the black Dodge firing at the people on the court and stated that his neighbor had additional video.

The neighbor was able to provide police with the additional video. According to court documents, the video showed the four men arriving in a gray Chevrolet Impala, them walking to the basketball court, the Dodge Challenger arriving, and shots being exchanged between the two groups.

Detectives were able to identify the owner of the gray Chevrolet Impala as Xavier White. White is seen in the video firing several shots at the black Dodge Challenger as it drives from the

scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department obtained a search warrant and searched White's home.

According to court documents, they found a glock 21 with an extended magazine and 11 .45 cal rounds and 44 grams of marijuana.

When asked about the shooting incident, White said he did not shoot back at the Dodge Challenger and he did not see who fired shots.

White was arrested for Criminal Recklessness, Carrying a Handgun prior to felony conviction in the last 15 years, and dealing marijuana weighing between 30 grams and 10 pounds.