IMPD investigates drive-by shootout at MLK park, 44 shell casing recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a drive-by shootout at MLK park in the Kennedy King neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a man pulled up and fired a shot at a group of people playing basketball on the court.

At least three people on the court then fired back at the car, police said. The car then took off.

A home was struck by gunfire. At least 44 shell casing were also recovered, according to police.

"Unfortunately it is the summertime so a lot more people are out," IMPD Captain Weilhammer said. "A lot more people are active. Relatively, more people come out, it's getting hotter so tempers tend to get a little more shorter"

"The big thing that I would stress is that you cant solve- this isn't going to solve anything by violence with handguns and all that," Weilhammer said. "Again we don't know what exactly what this all started over but obviously it was very targeted from the car to somebody on the basketball court."

Police say this was a target incident. The only information police have on the vehicle is that it was possibly a Black Charger.

Police ask that if you have any video footage or any information that could help them with this case to call police of leave an anonymous tip at 317-262-TIPS.

