Man arrested in connection with shots fired at apartment complex in Fishers

FISHERS — A 19-year-old man from Fishers is facing several preliminary charges, including attempted murder, after police said he fired shots at an apartment complex last week.

Fishers Police Department officers were called around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Flats at Fishers Marketplace, near East 131st Street and State Road 37, on the reports of shots fired. No injuries were reported and officers were unable to immediately locate the suspect.

But on Monday, officers arrested the 19-year-old man and preliminarily charged him with attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief, Sgt. Tom Weger said in a press release. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

After the reports of shots fired on Wednesday, nearby schools and daycares were on "heightened alert" while officers from several agencies used K9s, a drone and Emergency Response Team members to search for the suspect.