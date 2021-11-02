Man charged after 4-year-old boy dies in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — A man was arrested by deputies in Rush County after a 4-year-old boy died after he fell off an outdoor playset in September, according to the Rush County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call after the boy fell off the playset and was unresponsive around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The boy died about an hour later at Rush Memorial Hospital.

The coroner's office determined the boy, Sylas A Fleix-Glass, died of blunt force injuries to the head and abdomen, according to the release. The death was ruled a homicide.

Robert Scott Geise, the boyfriend of the boy's mother, was charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screen, according to online court records and the release.