Man charged in connection with deaths of two men during drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after he shot two people he was buying marijuana from in December in Indianapolis, according to a court document.

The man is facing two preliminary charges of murder in connection with the deaths of Blake Coffman, 20 and Andrew Jones, 21, on Dec. 1 in the 8800 block of Westfield Way, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and online jail records. Formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, according to online court records.

During an interview with a homicide detective after his arrest, the man eventually told the detective he was in the back seat of a car to purchase marijuana when he, Coffman and Jones got into an argument, according to a preliminary probable cause affidavit.

The man said Jones had a gun on his lap and he reached over to grab it and shot Coffman in the head, according to the affidavit. The man told the detective Coffman "was not doing anything."

After he shot Coffman, the man shot Jones before he said he ran into the woods, according to the affidavit.