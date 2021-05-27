Man charged with 3 counts of murder in Miami County triple-homicide

PERU — A 25-year-old White County man faces three murder charges for allegedly killing three people, including a 4-year-old girl, in a trailer at a Peru mobile home park five days before their bodies were discovered.

Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office were dispatched May 21 on a welfare check to a home at the Woodland Hills Trailer Court in the 2800 block of South 300 West, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police found the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and Rae-Lynn Sizemore, 4. An autopsy found all three victims had been shot in the head on May 16.

An uninjured 2-year-old boy was also found at the home. He was transported to Duke's Memorial Hospital and found to be dehydrated, but he was medically cleared and released into the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services Miami County Division.

Investigators with Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff's Office arrested Mitchell Page, of Brookston, Sunday at a relative's house. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged him with three counts of murder.

Page and Sizemore were the parents of a 6-year-old girl who told police she was in his father's truck when they pulled up to her mother's trailer. She said her dad left her in the truck, rolled up the windows, started the engine and turned on rock-and-roll music before going into the trailer, according to the affidavit.

A man doing construction work nearby on May 16 told investigators he saw the truck with the child inside and Page walk to the trailer. The man said he heard three gunshots about 10 minutes later and two more a short time later. Court documents said he saw Page leave the trailer about 10 minutes later, get in his truck and drive away.

While executing a search warrant of Page's home and truck, investigators found a gun Page said was no longer his. Examiners with the Indiana State Police Lab discovered the casing from the bullets match those found at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666 or the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 765-472-1322.

