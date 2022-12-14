Man charged with homicide after couple killed in Lawrence crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A Noblesville man is now charged with reckless homicide months after a couple was killed in a two car crash in Lawrence.

Grant and Ashley Lansdell were driving in the 8300 block of East 56th Street on July 11.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jaime Heredia, the other driver, was at the crash scene with blood on his arms and hands. He was driving a government vehicle belonging to the Marine Corps.

Both of the Lansdells had to be extricated from the vehicle. Grant died at the hospital on the day of the crash and his wife Ashley died at the hospital on July 27.

Heredia told police he was unable to avoid their car.

Investigators found braking skid marks, which indicated there was hard braking before the crash impact. Data from Heredia's car shows he was driving 69 miles per hour five seconds before the crash in a 40 miles per hour zone.

"At one second, brakes were applied at 100 percent ... slowing vehicle down to 60.7 mph at impact," the affidavit read.

A blood test showed Heredia's blood alcohol concentration was .074%, just under the legal limit of .08%.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 6.

