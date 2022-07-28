Second person dies after July 11 car crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — The Marion County Coroner's Office says the second person involved in a crash on July 11 has died from her injuries.

Ashley Lansdell, 51, died Wednesday at Methodist Hospital, the coroner said.

On July 11, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 56th Street.

Grant Lansdell, 56, died later that day after being taken to the hospital. The coroner ruled his death an accident from multiple blunt force trauma.

The Lawrence Police Department's accident team is investigating the incident. WRTV has reached out to Lawrence Police for an update.