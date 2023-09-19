Man charged with neglect from fatal shooting of 4-year-old in Cumberland

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Deor Neita in Cumberland in July.

Deor was found shot in the head in the 600 block of Woodlark Drive in Cumberland on July 5 after police were called to the area for a possible child shot.

The child died at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that four children in the home, aged six and younger, were playing with a firearm inside their townhome. The children located the gun upstairs, where it was loaded and did not have a gun lock.

A six-year-old inside the home accidentally fired the weapon, striking and killing Deor.

Terrelle Jackson, the man who owns the firearm, was father to one of the children inside the home. He was not allowed by law to possess a firearm at the time of the incident.

Jackson was arrested on Sept. 8 on a warrant from Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death.