Man charged with OWI after crashing ultralight in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday in St. Joseph County after police said he was intoxicated when he crashed an ultralight plane, according to state police.

St. Joseph County Police Department officers and an Indiana State Police trooper were called to the ultralight crash around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Grant Road and Wild Heather Drive, ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner said in a press release.

The operator of the ultralight, a 61-year-old man, of Mill Creek, was not injured but showed signs of being impaired, Bohner said.

After failing field sobriety tests and submitting to a certified chemical test at a hospital, he was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated - endangerment and operating while intoxicated, Bohner said. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.