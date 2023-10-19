Man convicted for Dec. 2021 double homicide in which he stabbed victim over 100 times

INDIANAPOLIS — Jamie Wells has been convicted of two counts of murder for a Dec. 2021 double homicide on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Adams Street on Dec. 15, 2021, after the friend of 30-year-old Dominic Patton was concerned when he didn’t show up for work.

Upon arrival, officers found Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry dead in separate bedrooms. Autopsies show Patton had over 100 stab wounds and Perry had been stabbed 7-9 times.

During the investigation, detectives received an anonymous tip identifying Wells as a suspect. Police interviewed several people who all said Wells was known to stay at the victim’s house.

Police say on the night of the murders, Wells showed up to an acquaintance’s home with bloody clothing and gashes on his hands.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wells told someone "I got into it with a couple of guys, and it went too far.”

Police say DNA analysis determined Wells’ blood was found at the crime scene and on the victim’s bodies.

Wells was arrested in Chicago on Dec. 29, 2021, for an unrelated Marion County felony warrant. He was taken to the IMPD homicide office on Jan. 6, 2022, and was arrested.

“Today’s verdict is an accumulation of the diligent work of the investigators, deputy prosecutors, victim advocates, community members, and witnesses who played an intricate part in obtaining justice on behalf of Dominic and Jamel,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Wells was convicted after a four-day jury trial. A sentence hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.