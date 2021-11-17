Man convicted in 2019 killings of 2 men at strip club near Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County jury found an Indianapolis man guilty in a 2019 shooting that killed two men outside a strip club near Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Terrance Warren was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of carrying a handgun without a license in the shooting deaths of William Walker, 23, and Charles Reeves, 42, on May 11, 2019, at Club Venus located at 3535 W. 16th St.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. and found Walker and Reeves with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Medics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The shooting happened less than a mile from the track the night before the 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix.

Warren’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

