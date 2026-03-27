Man convicted in 2024 deadly mass shooting inside Broad Ripple bar

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury convicted the man who opened fire inside a Broad Ripple bar in 2024, killing one and wounding five others.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, was found guilty of Murder, Aggravated Battery and four counts of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon after a three-day trial, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced.

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The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on March 16, 2024, inside Landsharks bar on Broad Ripple Avenue.

Five victims were found inside the bar with gunshot wounds. A sixth person was self-transported to the hospital. Timothy Brown Jr., 36, later died from his injuries.

Bar surveillance video showed an argument between two women just before the shooting. As the group moved toward the exit, Fulk grabbed a gun from one of the women and opened fire. None of the surviving victims were involved in the argument.

Investigators used bar cameras and Flock camera technology to track Fulk's vehicle to his south side home, where he was arrested. The coat and hat he wore during the shooting, along with a firearm found under the driver's seat, were recovered from his vehicle.

"This was a horrific and completely preventable act of violence," Prosecutor Mears said. "Alcohol and firearms are a dangerous and deadly combination we see far too often in our bars and bar districts."

The Broad Ripple Village Association had previously added safety measures to the district following a string of violence, including earlier bar closing times, added cameras, lighting and early lot closures.

IMPD North District Commander Matthew Thomas said at the time: "It's acts like this, where you have one person making a very poor decision, that impacts this close-knit community."

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 11.