Man convicted in 2024 Lawrence murders, third charge still pending

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was convicted on two of the three murder charges he faced related to a deadly shooting in Lawrence in April 2024.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the verdicts today, concluding a three-day trial.

The jury found Malik Shaw guilty of the murders of Aaliyah Wortman and Londyn Coleman.

However, they were unable to decide on the third charge concerning the murder of Spencer Lawson Jr., leaving that count pending for a future trial.

The shooting occurred on April 12, 2024, when police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on Duxbury Lane.

PREVIOUS | Police investigating after shooting at Lawrence apartment complex kills 3

Upon arrival, officers discovered Lawson, Wortman, and Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. An immediate pursuit by a maintenance worker and extensive investigative work led to vital evidence against Shaw.

Detectives pieced together Shaw's actions following the shooting through eyewitness testimony and security footage. A crucial piece of evidence was discovered in his vehicle—a cell phone that contained a photo of Shaw wearing a NIKE sweatshirt, identical to one found near the crime scene.

The state will set a new trial date for charges relating to the murder of Lawson.