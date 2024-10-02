Man convicted in domestic violence-related shooting death of woman in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted for the domestic violence-related shooting death of a woman on Indy's northeast side two years ago.

Robert Reed Jr. was found guilty of murder in a two-day trial for killing 59-year-old Sheryl Crowe.

In November 2022, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near 38th and Sherman, on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered Wolfe lying on a sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

On November 9, 2022, the Lawrence Police Department informed IMPD that a family member of Reed’s arrived at the station and stated that Reed was currently parked in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue.

IMPD with assistance from the Lawrence Police Department, located Reed and he was taken into custody.

In an interview with detectives, Reed confessed to shooting Wolfe during an argument.

On November 10, 2022, Wolfe died from her injuries.

“A life was tragically taken too soon due to the escalation of intimate partner violence,” Prosecutor Mears said. “Far too often we see the consequences of domestic violence turning deadly when a firearm comes into the equation. If you or a loved one are experiencing intimate partner violence, know that there are resources and service providers in our community ready to support you and help you break the cycle.”

A sentencing hearing for Reed is scheduled for Nov. 8.