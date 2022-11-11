Woman dies 2 days after being shot near 38th and Sherman on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after she was shot earlier this week on the city's northeast side, officials say.

Sherry Wolfe, 59, was pronounced dead Thursday, two days after being shot near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and 38th Street, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said Wolfe was shot sometime before 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. Immediately following the shooting, police said she was "awake and breathing."

Police have not provided additional information.

Tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).