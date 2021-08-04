Watch
Man convicted of murder in 2018 shooting at 38th and High School Road

Dave Marren/RTV6 Photo
A man was shot and killed after an altercation on Saturday, September 29, 2018 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
Man shot and killed in car on northwest side
Posted at 10:07 PM, Aug 03, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted Monday of murder after prosecutors said he shot and killed another man in September 2018.

Keith Smith fired several rounds at Arnell Davis on Sept. 29, 2018, near West 38th Street and North High School Road, according to a press release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Davis was killed in the incident.

Davis was on the phone with his fiancee at the time of the shooting and said Keith shot him, according to the release. Davis' fiancee told investigators Smith had a $10,000 contract for someone to kill Davis.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

