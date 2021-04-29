Man convicted of murder in deadly 2019 shooting at south-side pub

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder and criminal recklessness 17 months after a deadly shooting at a pub on the south side of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that Derek Oechsle was found guilty of killing Christopher Smith during Smith's bachelor party on Nov. 29, 2019, at Jake's Pub in the 1200 block of West Southport Road.

Witnesses told investigators Oechsle was sitting at the bar near Smith and his group when Oechsle became upset. A fight broke out between Oechsle and another person when Oechsle pulled out a gun and began to hit the other man.

Smith, 41, attempted to break up the fight, but Oechsle shot Smith and continued firing into the crowd until a member of Smith's party returned fire, striking Oechsle multiple times.

Medics transported Smith to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries. Oechsle was hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting.

Oechsle's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 20.

