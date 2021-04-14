Man convicted of murder in the 2018 death of 16-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder in connection with the 2018 death of a 16-year-old girl in Lawrence.

Tighe Bibbs, 22, was convicted of murder and carrying a handgun without a license in connection with the death of Shiloh Britton, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday.

Britton died after she was shot in December 2018 at the Maison Gardens Apartments near East 42nd Street and North Post Road in Lawrence.

Bibbs was arrested in April 2019 after an anonymous tip led detectives to his location, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.

Detectives learned Bibbs and Britton arranged for Bibbs to come to her apartment before she was killed, according to the release and court documents. Surveillance footage near the apartment shows Bibbs entering and leaving the apartment twice the night she was killed. Cell phone records also show him in the area of the apartment at the time Britton was killed.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 17.