Man convicted of murder more than two years after Indianapolis shooting

Mike Japowicz/WRTV Photo
A deadly shooting is under investigation on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in the 2000 block of West Coil Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 09, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges more than two years after he killed a man leaving a friend's house.

James Greenberg, 35, was found in the 2000 block of Coil Street with multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 3, 2021.

Prosecutors say William Ballard was upset that his girlfriend was talking to Greenberg.

It is believed that Ballard then used his girlfriend’s phone to send texts to the victim arranging for them to meet.

As Ballard left a friend's house, several gunshots were heard.

Ballard was also convicted of domestic battery, attempted obstruction of justice and attempted invasion of privacy.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 17.

