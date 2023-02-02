Man convicted of murder, other charges in connection to 2021 I-465 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One of three suspects charged in a shooting that killed one person and seriously injured another on I-465 was found guilty Tuesday.

Briean Brown was convicted of Murder, Attempted Murder and Assisting a Criminal.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on Dec. 13, 2021.

The driver, Miguel Emery, died at the scene after being shot in the neck. A second victim was also shot.

The investigation revealed that Emery and the surviving victim had attended a rap competition at a club on the southwest side of Indianapolis. After leaving the club in their vehicle, the victims were followed by a vehicle.

According to witnesses on the highway, the vehicle pulled up alongside the victims’ vehicle and shots were fired, causing Emery to crash his vehicle into the median.

Two other suspects are charged in connection to the case; their cases are still pending.

