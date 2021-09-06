Man dead after shooting in apartment complex in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday evening in an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 7800 block of Musket Street, near East 77th Street and North Shadeland Avenue, on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound who was dead, according to an IMPD case report.

The man's identity hasn't been released by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

