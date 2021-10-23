Man dead, woman injured in shooting in east-side apartment parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a vehicle in an apartment complex parking early Saturday on the city's east side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just after 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Terrace West Drive at Lakeview Terrace Cooperative near East 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police found two people inside a vehicle “with injuries consistence with a gunshot wound,” IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a news release.

Medics pronounced a man dead at the scene and transported a woman to an area hospital in stable condition.

The man has not been publicly identified. Police also have not provided information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Detective Larry Craciunoiu by phone at 317-327-3475 or by email at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

