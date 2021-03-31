Man dies after shooting at Indianapolis gas station, crash nearby

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis and a crash nearby, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area near West 71st Street and Georgetown Road on the report of a person shot and a crash in the area, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a press release.

Officers were close to this incident and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived, Foley said. They began providing aid to the man before medics arrived and took him to a local hospital.

He later died, Foley said. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives determined the incident happened at a gas station nearby, Foley said. A person of interest was detained by detectives and is being questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262TIPS (8477) or online.

