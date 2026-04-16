Man dies following shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Radnor Road on the report of a person shot at around 7:25 p.m.

Responding officers found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

IMPD initially reported the man's condition as critical, but then said he died from his injuries.

At this time, police do not have any suspect in this case.

Officers speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence and video surveillance.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact IMPD's homicide office, or CrimeStoppers 317-262-8477 if they wish to report anonymously.

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