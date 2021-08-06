Man facing murder charge after shooting in motel parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed another man after an argument in an Indianapolis motel parking lot last month, court records show.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street around 1:30 a.m. on July 24 and found three people shot. One victim, David Woodard, 40, died at the scene. The other person found in the parking lot, Marcus Washington, 38, had multiple gunshot wounds. A third person found inside the business had a non-fatal injury, a court document said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, video from the parking lot shows Washington in a verbal argument with another man before Washington punches him repeatedly and they both fall to the ground. Video shows Washington continuing to punch the man before Woodard is seen trying to calm Washington down and push him off the man.

Woodard then starts to punch Washington before walking away.

The affidavit says Washington then starts walking towards and shooting Woodard, who is unarmed and has his hands in the air. Once Woodard falls to the ground, Washington stands over him and continues to shoot.

After Washington walks away, another man begins shooting him and Washington fires back. Washington’s bullet hit the third victim, the affidavit said.

An autopsy showed Woodard died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds including a lacerated kidney, perforated liver and perforated lung.

Washington was arrested at Eskenazi Hospital and faces one count of murder, online court records show.

