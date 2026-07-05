Man fatally shot on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to the 2500 block of Brouse Avenue initially for a shots-fired call, but they got another 911 call reporting a person had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition by IEMS, but later died.

Right now, police do not have a suspect.

IMPD is asking anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

"Any information is always helpful whenever we have a particular case of this sort. And we hope that those folks and community members come forth with any information that they may have," said Sgt. William Young.

If you have any information about this incident or video from the scene, IMPD asks that you contact them at 317-327-3475. You can also report anonymously at 317-262- TIPS.